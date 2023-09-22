Chaos explodes as Apple fans fight their way get an iPhone 15

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Today is the day Apple’s iPhone 15 goes on sale in stores across the globe. It appears some Apple fans are so eager to be the first to get their hands on an iPhone 15 that massive fights are starting to break out at some store locations.

In preparation, hundreds of shoppers reportedly made their way to an Apple Store in Dubai Mall to wait for the release of the iPhone 15. According to The National, security guards began erecting barriers as the crowd swelled the day before. Those guards then told the shoppers over loudspeakers to stop surging forward, before corralling them into several zones.

As the launch drew closer, it appeared people began rushing to get in line. Various social media posts show customers frantically rushing up escalators to get ahead of each other. At some point, the situation reached a crescendo as tempers began flaring.

A report from the Daily Mail claims that these customers began shoving each other, with several people falling to the ground. That roughhousing eventually evolved into a full-on fight amongst the crowd, as captured by X (formerly Twitter) user @levelsio.

Large crowds have formed in multiple cities — like New York City, London, and Beijing — in anticipation for Apple’s launch. However, it sounds like things have been fairly peaceful in those other locations comparatively. But this is far from the first time a brawl has broken out during a device launch, and it probably won’t be the last.

