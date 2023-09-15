iPhone 15 listing reveals how much battery the phone really has

When unveiling new products, Apple tends to shy away from presenting certain specs. For example, Apple refrained from telling us the battery capacity of the iPhone 15 during its event, only stating that it had all-day battery life. But Apple can’t hide details like that from regulators. Now an iPhone 15 listing has been spotted on a Chinese regulatory database, telling us all about the handset’s battery life.

According to the regulatory body’s listing, spotted by MySmartPrice , the base model has a battery capacity of 3,349mAh and a wattage of 12.981Wh. Its bigger sibling, on the other hand, sports a 4,383mAh battery with a wattage of 16.950Wh. The Pro model comes with a 3,274mAh (12.70Wh), while the Pro Max has the biggest battery at 4,422mAh (17.109Wh).

Overall, each model in the series has received a slight improvement over the last generation. For comparison, here are the battery capacities for the iPhone 14 series:

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323mAh

4,323mAh Apple iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200mAh

3,200mAh Apple iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325mAh

4,325mAh Apple iPhone 14: 3,279mAh

Although Apple avoids getting into the nitty gritty of specs like this, it does, at least, provide maximum battery life expectations for low-demanding tasks like video playback. Here is what Apple says the battery life is for each model on its website:

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to 29 hours video playback

Up to 29 hours video playback iPhone 15 Pro: Up to 23 hours video playback

Up to 23 hours video playback iPhone 15 Plus: Up to 26 hours video playback

Up to 26 hours video playback iPhone 15: Up to 20 hours video playback

The iPhone 15 series is the first phone in Apple’s stable to have a USB-C charging port. Apple recommends using a 20W charger on all models. This is the same charging speed for the base model Pixel 7. However, the Pixel 7 Pro charging speed sits at 23W.