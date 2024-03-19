Apple thinks 128GB of storage is worth bragging about in new video ad

TL;DR Apple has posted an iPhone 15 series video ad to boast about the line’s 128GB of base storage.

This comes as many high-end and even some mid-range Android phones move to 256GB of base storage.

Apple has historically lagged behind many Android phones when it comes to base storage, with the firm offering 128GB of base storage across the iPhone 15 series. That’s nothing special, but the company is nevertheless boasting about this in a new video ad (seen above).

Apple posted an iPhone 15 series ad on YouTube (h/t: GSMArena), and it touts the line’s internal storage. The video shows a man about to delete photos from his iPhone when the subjects in these photos start singing in an ultimately successful bid to stop him from doing so.

“Lots of storage for lots of photos. iPhone 15 with storage starting at 128GB,” reads the video description.

128GB of base storage is old news It’s perplexing to see Apple boasting about 128GB of base storage in an ad, as 256GB is the norm for many high-end Android phones today. In fact, a few cheap phones also pack 256GB of storage in their base variants. These devices include the POCO X6 series, the Moto G Power 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, and the Moto G Stylus 5G.

There are still some major Android brands sticking with 128GB of base storage in their flagship phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Google Pixel 8 range. But Samsung and Google aren’t exactly bragging about this storage allotment, to begin with. And in Samsung’s case, the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra have 256GB of base storage anyway.

Either way, 128GB of storage isn’t special anymore and hasn’t been special for a few years now. Although you could argue that Apple is targeting owners of old iPhones that are stuck on 64GB of internal storage. After all, the company only ditched 64GB of base storage entirely with 2021’s iPhone 13 series.

