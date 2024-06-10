Apple's Smart Script feature could be a boon for untidy iPad jotters

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has announced new features that should enhance the writing experience on iPad.

Smart Script introduces several editing tools, including the ability to tidy up a user’s handwriting in real time.

Apple Intelligence also powers image generation and summarization tools.

While plenty of new features are heading to iPhones via iOS 18, Apple didn’t forget about iPadOS 18. At WWDC on Monday, the company announced several new features for its slate and the Apple Pencil stylus, which includes AI-powered tools that enhance written notes.

The most impressive feature is Smart Script, which can learn and identify a user’s handwriting and use this information to tidy up content where required. Apple says this feature “allows users to write quickly without sacrificing legibility.”

Smart Script also powers a host of quick editing tools with the Apple Pencil. Users can erase lines of text by crossing them out (as you would on paper), quickly add spaces within text, paste content in a user’s handwriting, and readjust paragraphs to join up with existing content.

The Notes app also gains additional organization smarts, as users can place text within various heading levels, and five additional text-highlighting colors also arrive. It can also leverage Apple Intelligence AI to record, transcribe, and summarize audio after a call within the app. If that isn’t enough, Notes also gains access to a new image generation tool dubbed Image Playground. Users can transform sketches into fully formed images generated by AI or insert images into empty spaces within their notes.

Plenty of additional updates are heading to iPadOS 18, including a new Math Notes app, a redesigned Photos app, and more customization options.

