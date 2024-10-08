Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
First $150 price drops on the Apple iPad Pro M4
Apple devices might not officially be part of the Amazon Big Deals Days sale, but the event appears to have triggered significant discounts everywhere. That includes savings of $150 on all models of the iPad Pro M4, which is the biggest price drop to date in some cases. You don’t even need a Prime membership to take advantage of the tablet deals.
The compound savings involve a $100 discount on each of the models plus a $50 on-page Amazon coupon. Combining the two, you can pick up the base model of the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 for just $849, marking an all-time low price. The prices of the 13-inch iPad Pro start at only $1,149 after the discount is fully applied.
The iPad Pro M4 features an incredibly slim design — 5.3mm for the 11-inch and 5.1mm for the 13-inch model — while keeping the sleek, flat edges and rounded corners. The new tandem OLED display enhances visuals with deeper blacks and more accurate colors, complemented by 1,600-nit peak HDR brightness for outdoor visibility. Powered by the M4 chip, it boasts up to 1.5x better CPU performance, along with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading. Memory and CPU configurations vary based on storage, offering up to 2TB SSD and 16GB RAM in higher-end models.
Who knows when we’ll see the hottest new iPad at these prices again, so catch the deals while you can via the widgets above.