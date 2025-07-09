Save $119 as the Apple iPad Mini gets its biggest price cut to date

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

If you’re not already an iPad Mini fan, Amazon Prime Day might just change that for you. A standout deal this year is the Wi-Fi and Cellular version of the Apple iPad Mini with A17 Pro chip, dropping to just $529.99. Normally retailing at $649, this 18% discount, relative to the recommended retail price, is the lowest price ever spotted on the ubiquitous tablet. Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi & Cellular) for $529.99 (18% off)

The Apple iPad Mini is packed with features that make it a great companion for both work and play. Sporting an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, it ensures sharp and vibrant visuals. The A17 Pro chip under the hood boosts the CPU performance by 30% and GPU performance by 25% from the previous generation, promising smooth operation and multitasking. With 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6E, there’s ample room and speed for all your needs.

This version of the iPad Mini also supports 5G cellular connectivity, offering swift browsing on the go. Its 12MP front and back cameras are perfect for high-quality photos and video calls. Additionally, it supports the Apple Pencil Pro for those inclined toward digital creating or note-taking. With colors like blue, purple, starlight, and space gray, as well as an all-day battery life, it’s a feature-rich device for any user.

Remember, these Prime Day steals are exclusively available to Prime subscribers, so consider signing up if you haven’t yet. A 30-day free trial makes it easy to jump in and take advantage of this offer.