New iPad launch windows revealed, from Mini to Pro and beyond

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR The new iPad Pro, iPad Air, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil will reportedly launch in early May.

It’s also believed that a new iPad Mini and base iPad are in the works and could launch as soon as the end of the year.

We’ve heard murmurings about new iPads for a while now, as reports point to refreshed iPad Air and iPad Pro models in Spring 2024. Fortunately, a reliable source has now given us a more specific launch window.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman noted in his Power On newsletter that the new iPads are coming in early May. More specifically, Gurman’s source says the launch will “probably” happen during the week of May 6. So we’ve got almost exactly a month to wait for these new devices.

It’s believed that Apple will reveal a new iPad Pro, iPad Air, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil. Gurman previously claimed that the new iPad Pro will pack an M3 chip, MagSafe wireless charging, and OLED screens (in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes). The addition of OLED tech could reportedly result in more expensive price tags.

Don’t want to splash out on the iPad Air or iPad Pro? Well, Gurman also claims that Apple is working on new versions of the base iPad and iPad Mini. Unfortunately, these devices might not be available until the end of the year “at the earliest.”

The journalist further notes that the new base iPad could be a “cost-reduced” version of 2022’s 10th-generation model. Meanwhile, the new iPad Mini could gain a new processor and little else.

