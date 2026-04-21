Pick up the 13-inch iPad Air at its lowest price since Black Friday

DealHunt / Android Authority

We may have an Android bias, but we’re not afraid to give Apple its due when it offers up a great device. The iPad Air certainly falls into that category, and the 512GB configuration of the M3 Chip model just dropped to its lowest price since the Black Friday sales. Amazon currently lists it at $1,079 — a $170 price drop from retail.

We were alerted to this offer via our partner AI-powered price intelligence platform that tracks thousands of products, analyzes historical pricing data, and helps you make informed purchasing decisions. AI can make mistakes, so it’s always worth checking the deal for yourself, but this seems like a decent discount if you’re in the market for a new iPad. Below, you can see the price history information and other handy AI insights about the deal to help you decide if you want to take advantage of the offer.

This iPad Air is powered by Apple’s M3 chip, delivering exceptional performance across a wide range of tasks. It features a beautiful 13-inch Liquid Retina display, a 12MP Center Stage front camera for great video calls, and supports both Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity for fast internet access. With its impressive battery life, you can work or play all day without needing to recharge.

According to our partner site, the current price of $1,079 is significantly below the 90-day average of $1,164.03. It is $156.58 above its all-time low, but it hasn’t been cheaper this year. Check out the deal on Amazon

For anyone in need of a powerful tablet that excels in both productivity and creativity, the iPad Air offers remarkable features and has received positive reviews, earning a 4.6-star rating from 128 customer reviews.

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