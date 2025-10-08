Hot deals: Apple iPad A16 and iPad Mini A17 Pro plummet to record-low prices!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Are you looking for a good tablet? As exciting as Android tablets can be, the truth is Apple still owns the market. iPads are great, and they can also be affordable depending on the one you get. Both the Apple iPad A16 and the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro are at record-low prices, so catch these deals while you can. Buy the Apple iPad A16 for just $279 ($70 off) Buy the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro for just $379 ($120 off)

These deals are available from Amazon as “limited time deals”. This means you don’t need an Amazon Prime membership! These specific sales are available to everyone. Additionally, the deal applies to all color versions available.

Apple iPad A16

At $279, the 11-inch Apple iPad is a solid deal compared to its usual price of $349. That’s a sweet 20% off the standard retail price. This is the most affordable price tag we’ve seen so far, too.

Let’s talk specs. This iPad runs on Apple’s A16 chip, making it plenty fast for gaming, designing, or anything in between. It starts with 128 GB of storage, eliminating the need to constantly manage apps and files. You’ll enjoy the vibrant visuals on its 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS display and appreciate the True Tone feature that adjusts the screen’s color to match your environment.

The device sports dual 12 MP cameras that work great for video calls. Its Center Stage feature keeps you perfectly in frame. And yes, you can expect the convenience of USB-C charging. I personally use it, and see no need to upgrade.

Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

What makes the iPad Mini enticing is its perfect blend of size and performance. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is gorgeous to look at, and the Apple A17 Pro chip ensures everything runs smoothly and quickly.

While smaller, it is actually more powerful than the standard iPad, with CPU speeds up to 30% faster than the previous model. This is also the cheapest iPad that can run Apple Intelligence, an addition we know many of you will appreciate.

Perfect for both work and play, it supports the latest Apple Pencil Pro and USB-C Apple Pencil, and connects swiftly with Wi-Fi 6E. Not to mention, it is much more portable, something I am personally fond of.

Again, these are record-low prices, and you need no Amazon Prime subscription to access the deal. Go get your favorite one!

