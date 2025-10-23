Apple iPad A16 deal: Still the best tablet for most people!

I keep recommending the Apple iPad A16 to family and friends. It’s just too good a tablet for the price, especially when you can get it on sale. It’s $50 off today, bringing the cost down to just $299. Buy the Apple iPad A16 for just $299 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions. We’re specifically referring to the 128GB model, but you can upgrade and still get $50 off.

This is the cheapest iPad Apple currently sells, so getting an extra $50 discount is only a cherry on top. I would pay full price for it, as it is actually hard for competitors to match it, even at higher price points.

While considered a “budget tablet,” the iPad is a surprisingly capable pad. The A16 processor can run pretty much any app or game. I own the previous-generation iPad and have used it to edit video and RAW photos. I have yet to experience a single hiccup, so we are sure most people won’t encounter any issues with the more powerful Apple A16 chip.

It comes with 4GB of RAM, which doesn’t seem like much, but again, performance seems to be no issue in our experience. This is likely because Apple optimizes its hardware to work perfectly with its own software, and it likely gets more out of fewer resources. There’s one thing to keep in mind, though. This tablet doesn’t support Apple Intelligence; you’ll need at least an Apple A17 Pro for that.

The Apple iPad A16 gets a few nice upgrades over its predecessor. For starters, it’s nice to see the base storage go from 64GB to 128GB. It also has an ever-so-slightly larger 11-inch screen with a sharp 2,360 x 1,640p resolution. You’ll also enjoy support for the Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple Pencil First Generation.

One thing that didn’t change much is the design, but that isn’t a bad thing. The metal construction is now iconic and very much loved by most users. It will look and feel amazing, especially considering the fun color options it’s available in. And if you care about battery life, it can survive up to 10 hours per charge.

This is not really a record-low price, but it isn’t far from the $279 all-time low. At $299, you’re still saving on a tablet that is already a great offer at full price. Go get yours!

Oh, and if you absolutely don’t want an Apple tablet, here’s our list of the best Android tablets.

