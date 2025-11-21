Catch a $70 discount on the Apple iPad 11-inch in holiday sales

Looking for a tablet that balances performance and value? The Apple iPad 11-inch could be your new go-to device, and it’s currently at a nice discount we don’t see very often. Apple iPad 11-inch for $279.00 (20% off)

With Black Friday deals rolling in, you can get this iPad for just $279, down from its usual $349 price point. That’s a solid 20% off from the recommended retail price. This deal not only provides one of the lowest prices this year but also offers fantastic value for such a capable device.

This latest base iPad is powered by the A16 chip, setting it ahead with significant performance boosts. The 128GB storage option gives plenty of room for apps, files, and media. Its standout features include a rich 10.86-inch Liquid Retina display and dual 12MP cameras equipped for taking quality photos and video calls. With Wi-Fi 6 and a 28.93Wh battery that goes around 10 hours, it’s built for constant connectivity and use throughout the day.

What adds to its appeal is the strong Amazon review score of 4.8 stars. Known for its smooth multitasking and vivid display, this iPad is a top pick for anyone wanting to get the most out of their tech without overstretching their budget. It’s portable, practical, and performs when you need it to.

