The two most affordable Apple iPad models are way cheaper today

It’s impressive how expensive iPads can get. Sometimes, I check some of those Pro models and start shivering when I see the price tags extending well past a thousand dollars. You don’t have to spend that much to get a great Apple tablet, though. The most affordable current iPads are the Apple iPad 10th Generation and the iPad Mini with an A17 Pro chip. If you want one of these, both are at really nicely discounted prices right now! Buy the Apple iPad 10th Generation for just $279 ($70 off) Buy the Apple iPad Mini with A17 Pro for just $449.99 ($49.01 off)

Both of these deals are available from Amazon. The base iPad discount is applied automatically, regardless of which color model you pick. In the case of the iPad Mini deal, you will have to manually clip a coupon on the product page. The discount is the same regardless of the color version, but the coupon quantity adjusts with different color versions.

Apple iPad 10th Generation

Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $70.00

If you only consider the models Apple itself has available on its website, the Apple iPad 10th Generation is the most affordable iPad you can get, whether you get a discount or not. It sure is nice to get it for just $279, though! Especially considering it’s a perfectly good tablet for most users. You will need no more unless you have specialized needs.

While it’s from 2022, this iPad looks great. It features Apple’s newer design language with a metal back and squared-off edges. While many would argue that its performance isn’t amazing, I have yet to encounter any slowdowns with it. I have used one of these to game and edit RAW photos on Lightroom. The Apple A14 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM didn’t fail me once! It will be perfectly capable of handling all your usual tasks without an issue.

It’s also a great option for media consumers. It has a nicely sized 10.9-inch display with a 2,360 x 1,640 resolution. Battery life is pretty decent, at up to 10 hours per full charge. If you care about it, it has support for the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil USB-C.

Apple iPad Mini with A17 Pro

The iPad Mini is a bit of a unique product. While it is smaller, it is actually a higher-end pad. I like to think of it as the right tablet for those who quality from a much more mobile tablet.

The iPad Mini comes with an Apple A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM. Needless to say, performance will be excellent, and this tablet is made to work with Apple Intelligence, which is another plus. The 8.3-inch display has a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution, and this one can reproduce the whole DCI-P3 color gamut. It also gets support for the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C.

Despite the smaller size and battery, it still has a maximum of 10 hours of battery life. It’s really a remarkable little tablet. It was also just released in October, so this deal is a bit more special. Newer Apple devices don’t usually go on sale this soon. These deals are pretty special, so you might want to sign up for them soon. Remember, the Apple iPad 10th Generation is at a record-low price, and the iPad Mini was only released about a month ago. These deals don’t tend to last long! Of course, you can always check out our list of the best Android tablets to find some great alternatives.

