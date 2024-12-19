Hot deal: The Apple iPad 10th Generation drops to its all-time low

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While famous for their higher price tags, some Apple products are actually getting pretty competitive in terms of pricing. In fact, the Apple iPad 10th Generation is one of the best value propositions in terms of tablets. Especially considering it is often heavily discounted. For example, today you can get it for as low as $249.99. That is a $99.01 discount, and it happens to be the tablet’s all-time low price. Get the Apple iPad 10th Generation for just $249.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and it only applies to the Blue and Silver color versions, as of the time of writing this post. Maximum savings are available through an on-page coupon. Make sure to clip it on before adding the item to your cart.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $99.01 With Coupon!

I honestly can’t think of a better tablet you can get for this little money. The Apple iPad 10th Generation offers the most bang for your buck right now. You could get the Apple iPad 9th Generation for $199.99, but the price difference is not enough to make it worth the downgrade. It’s better to spend $50 more on the newer device, if you can.

The most recent Apple iPad comes with the manufacturer’s newer, much nicer, design language. The squared edges, larger screen-to-body ratio, and aluminum design are stunning, and the tablet is offered in some much funnier colors. Aside from Blue and Silver, which are today’s discounted models, you can also opt for Pink and Yellow.

Most casual users will not encounter any slow-downs with this tablet. The performance is quite capable, even if the specs don’t seem that impressive. It comes with an Apple A14 Bionic processor and 4GB of RAM. Apple does a fantastic job optimizing its hardware to its software, though. As a result, you get a seamless experience. I have actually used this model to edit RAW photos using Lightroom, and it handled the task better than my gaming laptop!

It’s also nice to get a nice display, as this is a media-focused device. The 10.9-inch screen has a pretty sharp 2,360 x 1,640 resolution, which easily beats the usual Full HD we get on other devices. And if you want to get creative, or like taking hand-written notes, it also supports both the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil USB-C.

This tablet is kind of too good for this price, and it happens to be at a record low right now. These deals keep coming and going, and we’re not sure discounts will get any nicer in the near future, so you might want to secure this discount soon. It might be gone soon!

