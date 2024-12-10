You can still get the Apple iPad 10th Generation for just $249.99!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Apple products are known for their higher price tags, but there are some exceptions. For example, the Apple iPad 10th Generation is likely your best bet if you want an excellent tablet at a reasonable price. And if you’re looking to save even more, today you can get one for just $249.99, which is still its all-time low price. Only one color is available at this lower price point, though! Get the Apple iPad 10th Generation in Silver for just $249.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and you’ll have to manually clip a coupon on the Amazon product page to get the maximum savings. This coupon is only available for the Silver color version. All other available models are $279, both on Amazon and Best Buy.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $99.01 With Coupon!

We can’t think of any other tablet that offers so much for so little money. The Apple iPad 10th Generation is the pad to get if you want to get the most out of your hard-earned cash. We used to recommend the 9th-gen Apple iPad, which is usually $199.99, but we don’t think the $50 savings are worth the downgrade anymore.

The Apple iPad 10th Generation is fantastic, offering Apple’s newer design language. It sports an aluminum construction with squared-off edges. While this specific deal is exclusive to the Silver model, some really fun colors are available, including Blue, Pink, and Yellow.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

You would be surprised at how capable this tablet is, too. It has an Apple A14 Bionic processor and 4GB of RAM. While this may not seem like much, Apple does a great job optimizing its hardware with software, and this device can handle all your common apps and mobile games with ease. In fact, I have personally used one of these to edit RAW photography using Lightroom, and never encountered a single hiccup. It did better than my gaming laptop!

Because it has a main focus in media consumption, the 10.9-inch display is nicely sized and has a 2,360 x 1,640 resolution. Additionally, creatives will love the fact that it supports both the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil USB-C.

Not only is this a record-low price, but it is also a discount only available for one color version! You might want to catch this special discount while you can. Especially considering that some color models are already running out of stock on Amazon.

Extra deal: The 2024 Apple iPad Mini is $50 off

Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro) Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro) The new iPad Mini is everything you want in an iPad minimized for a more portable single-handed tablet. See price at Best Buy Save $50.00

The Apple iPad Mini series is a bit special. While smaller, this is actually a higher-end device. It’s small, but mighty. It has an Apple A17 Pro processor with 8GB of RAM, so it can run any app or game with ease. Additionally, it is still the cheapest iPad that will get access to Apple Intelligence.

You’ll get a smaller 8.3-inch display with a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution, and this one can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it a very color-accurate screen. Creatives will also enjoy support for the Apple Pencil Pro, as well as the Apple Pencil USB-C.

Battery life is still about 10 hours, and the design language stays very similar, offering an aluminum back and squared-off edges. It’s a nice upgrade if you don’t mind a smaller display. I happen to love the smaller size, as it’s more portable. This tablet can even fit in a large pants pocket!

You might like

Comments