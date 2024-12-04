Apple iPad 10th Generation drops back to its $249.99 record-low price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Apple iPad 10th Generation is the cheapest tablet in Apple’s current lineup, and it got way cheaper during Black Friday, dropping to just $249.99. That is about a 28% discount on the $349 retail price, making it the best tablet you can get at this price range. There is one caveat about this deal, though: it’s only for the Blue color version. Buy the Apple iPad 10th Generation in Blue for just $249.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is exclusive to the Blue color version of the Apple iPad 10th Generation. Additionally, maximum savings come in the form of an on-page coupon you must manually clip before adding the item to your cart.

There’s no better iPad if you want to get the most out of your cash, while paying as little as possible. The 9th-generation iPad can usually be found for $199.99 these days, which is a pretty nice deal, too, but at this point, we believe upgrading to the 10th-generation model is much better for only $50 more.

The Apple iPad 10th Generation is a pretty capable tablet, featuring an Apple A14 Bionic processor and 4GB of RAM. It will easily handle all your common apps, including most mobile games. I have personally used one of these to edit RAW photography with Lightroom, and it did better than my gaming laptop! Performance should be no issue for most casual users.

The rest of the tablet is just as nice as other pricier iPads in most other departments. You’ll get that nice aluminum construction, which is now iconic of Apple products. This is the newer Apple design language, too, featuring the more squared-off edges. The available colors are really fun, too, although this specific deal is exclusive to the Blue version.

The display is also surprisingly good for this price. It has a 10.9-inch panel with a 2,360 x 1,640 resolution, making it a perfect companion for media consumption or general browsing. And you’ll be able to do so for a while, as the battery life is about 10 hours per full charge. Creatives will also enjoy support for the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil USB-C.

Again, this is a record-low price, and this deal is becoming less common. The fact that only one of the colors is discounted this low should tell you something. You might want to get yours before it’s too late!

