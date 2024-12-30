Grab an Apple iPad 10th Gen for $279 while you can

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Apple isn’t a brand that discounts its products very often, so this 2024 holiday season has been especially nice. Pretty much all Apple tablets have seen very nice discounts in the past couple of months. That said, most iPad deals are gone now, but you can still catch an Apple iPad 10th Generation for $279. You might want to catch this $70 discount before it’s too late. Get the Apple iPad 10th Generation for just $279

This offer is available from Best Buy and Amazon. We’re linking to Best Buy because it has all color models at the same discounted price. However, only the Blue and Silver hues are in stock. If you pick Amazon, you can only get the Blue model for $279. All other colors are more expensive now, but at least they are in stock.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Best Buy Save $70.00

As you can see, your options are starting to become more limited. Regardless of where you get the iPad, you’ll either encounter pricing or availability discrepancies. This makes us believe the Apple iPad 10th Generation sales are coming to an end soon.

This is a heck of a deal, to be honest. We may go as far as saying this $279 deal makes the base iPad the best value tablet you can find right now! In fact, it’s $0.99 less than the 9th-generation iPad right now! There’s no reason not to upgrade to the newer model.

The Apple iPad 10th Generation is a current-generation device, so it gets Apple’s newer design language. The metal back will look and feel great, while the squared-off edges and smaller bezels make it a much more modern-looking tablet. It looks much nicer than previous-gen iPads.

Not only will it look amazing, but the Apple iPad 10th Generation is actually quite capable. The Apple A14 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM may not seem like much, but Apple has optimized its hardware and software so nice that you wouldn’t think this is an affordable pad. You can play pretty much any mobile game with this, and I’ve actually used one of these to edit RAW photography using Lightroom. It did better than my gaming laptop, and that one is much more expensive.

You’ll also enjoy a really nice 10.9-inch screen with a sharp 2,360 x 1,640 resolution. This is outstanding for a device at this price range. Comparable tablets at this price range get to 1,920 x 1,080 at best. This is a media-focused device, so it makes sense that Apple paid special attention to display quality.

Oh, and if you’re a creative, or just like writing notes manually, the Apple iPad 10th Generation supports both the Apple Pencil First Generation and the Apple Pencil USB-C.

I can’t think of any better tablet under $300, and we have a feeling this deal will end pretty soon. If you’re looking for a good tablet on the cheap, jump on this one as soon as possible! If you’re not convinced, though, we do have our list of the best Android tablets here.

