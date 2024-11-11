Apple iOS 18.2 beta 3 gives iPhone a bigger taste of Apple Intelligence

Only a week after the release of the second beta, Apple is now rolling out iOS 18.2 beta 3. The latest beta is open to developers on any iPhone capable of running iOS 18 .

Today’s beta release comes with build number 22C5131e and is only available to developers who are beta testers. But you likely won’t have to wait long for the public beta launch as it could be ready as soon as later this week. In the meantime, let’s go over what’s included in beta 3.

The main addition here is new Apple Intelligence features. Although the beta 3 update is available to all iPhones capable of running iOS 18, only the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16s will have access to these new abilities. The new features include:

Image Playground: Apple’s image generation tool.

Apple’s image generation tool. Genmoji: A tool for generating custom emojis created off of text prompts.

A tool for generating custom emojis created off of text prompts. Siri ChatGPT Integration: Users can choose to integrate ChatGPT with Siri, allowing the virtual assistant to use ChatGPT for certain requests.

Users can choose to integrate ChatGPT with Siri, allowing the virtual assistant to use ChatGPT for certain requests. Writing Tools: The Writing Tools feature now offers a “Compose” button and “describe your change” option.

The Writing Tools feature now offers a “Compose” button and “describe your change” option. Visual Intelligence: Uses the iPhone 16’s camera to provide information around you, similar to how Google Lens works.

Uses the iPhone 16’s camera to provide information around you, similar to how Google Lens works. Image Wand: An Image Playground-related feature in the Notes app that turns sketches into AI-generated images.

Outside of Apple Intelligence, iOS 18.2 beta 3 introduces the new Mail app that sorts your email into categories such as: Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. Additionally, the Find My app now allows you to share the location of a lost AirTag with others.