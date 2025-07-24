Android's Apple-inspired Handoff feature is moving closer to completion (APK teardown)

Google

TL;DR Android’s Handoff functionality is taking shape, with new options for cross-device file sharing now visible.

We also saw glimpses of app sharing, which could allow you to access apps installed on other devices.

The toggles and buttons are not active, which suggests that Google may still modify how these features function.

Apple’s ecosystem is one of its most compelling selling points, and Google is eyeing the same success by working on its adaptation in Android. Some of the features, such as automatic hotspot connection and call transfers between devices logged into the same Google account, are already present as part of Android’s Cross-device services. This could soon improve with the addition of file and app sharing functionality across devices through Android’s under-development Handoff feature.

We recently discovered new updates to Android’s Handoff (yes, it’s likely named after Apple’s namesake functionality) that enable a new toggle for cross-device file sharing. We were able to configure the interface for file sharing in Google Play Services version 25.29.31 beta.

File & media sharing sits alongside the notification sharing functionality we spotted earlier. The feature isn’t functional, but we can see the description under the heading, which clearly states that turning it on will allow you to access files across devices.

Additionally, we have also encountered the possibility of running apps across multiple devices. This is suggested by the placement of a dropdown menu at the top of the app drawer on the connected devices. Tapping on the dropdown menu currently reveals only one “Local device” at the moment, but we suspect it could display the complete list of devices and potentially allow you to run apps from other connected devices.

Notably, we discovered the following string (among others) in our previous finding:

Code Copy Text <string name="feature_multidevice_sync_summary">Continue tasks and access apps, media, and notifications across your devices</string>

Out of the suggested features, we have already seen half-baked UIs for cross-device app launching, media sharing, and notification syncing, even though we are unsure how each of these would actually looks in action. We also have yet to witness the mechanism behind continuing tasks from one device to another, which would be the most vital aspect of the Handoff functionality.

Despite these optimistic visuals, we can’t guarantee a timeline for the release of Android’s Handoff. However, we will ensure to keep you posted on any developments related to it.

