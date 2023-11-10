Apple now gives higher trade-ins for your Android, but Samsung still does it better

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has increased trade-in values for some old Apple products.

These changes apply to iPads and Apple Watch devices.

Apple is also offering higher trade-in values for some Android phones.

Trade-in programs are one of the best ways to get a new gadget at a more affordable price tag. Now, Apple has quietly revealed increased trade-in values for some of your old products.

MacRumors spotted boosted trade-in values for select product categories on Apple’s trade-in website. More specifically, you can get up to $580 for your iPad Pro (up from $510), as much as $325 for your iPad Air (up from $315), and up to $260 for your standard iPad (up from $170).

Apple is also offering up to $425 if you trade in your Apple Watch Ultra (up from $380), as well as a modest hike for the Apple Watch Series 7 (up to $160, was $155).

Android devices get a boost too The company is also offering increased trade-in values for some Android phones. You can check out some of the more notable increases below.

New trade-in value Old trade-in value Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

New trade-in value Up to $340

Old trade-in value Up to $325

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

New trade-in value Up to $230

Old trade-in value Up to $225

Samsung Galaxy S22

New trade-in value Up to $190

Old trade-in value Up to $180

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

New trade-in value Up to $160

Old trade-in value Up to $140

Samsung Galaxy S21

New trade-in value Up to $135

Old trade-in value Up to $120

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

New trade-in value Up to $165

Old trade-in value Up to $140

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

New trade-in value Up to $120

Old trade-in value Up to $100

Google Pixel 6 Pro

New trade-in value Up to $140

Old trade-in value Up to $125

Google Pixel 6

New trade-in value Up to $110

Old trade-in value Up to $90

Google Pixel 6a

New trade-in value Up to $100

Old trade-in value Up to $80



It’s worth noting that these new Android trade-in values are pretty bad compared to offers via Samsung. For example, the Korean brand is currently offering up to $500 for your Galaxy S22 if you want to buy a Galaxy S23. It’s understandable that Samsung would offer higher trade-in values for its own products. However, the Korean brand is also offering up to $200 for your 2019-era Pixel 3a and up to $300 for your Pixel 6 Pro.

Nevertheless, these increased trade-in values could be a good motivator for people who are in the market for new Apple products and want to get rid of their old wares.

