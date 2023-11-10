Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Apple now gives higher trade-ins for your Android, but Samsung still does it better
- Apple has increased trade-in values for some old Apple products.
- These changes apply to iPads and Apple Watch devices.
- Apple is also offering higher trade-in values for some Android phones.
Trade-in programs are one of the best ways to get a new gadget at a more affordable price tag. Now, Apple has quietly revealed increased trade-in values for some of your old products.
MacRumors spotted boosted trade-in values for select product categories on Apple’s trade-in website. More specifically, you can get up to $580 for your iPad Pro (up from $510), as much as $325 for your iPad Air (up from $315), and up to $260 for your standard iPad (up from $170).
Apple is also offering up to $425 if you trade in your Apple Watch Ultra (up from $380), as well as a modest hike for the Apple Watch Series 7 (up to $160, was $155).
Android devices get a boost too
The company is also offering increased trade-in values for some Android phones. You can check out some of the more notable increases below.
|New trade-in value
|Old trade-in value
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|New trade-in value
Up to $340
|Old trade-in value
Up to $325
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
|New trade-in value
Up to $230
|Old trade-in value
Up to $225
Samsung Galaxy S22
|New trade-in value
Up to $190
|Old trade-in value
Up to $180
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
|New trade-in value
Up to $160
|Old trade-in value
Up to $140
Samsung Galaxy S21
|New trade-in value
Up to $135
|Old trade-in value
Up to $120
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|New trade-in value
Up to $165
|Old trade-in value
Up to $140
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
|New trade-in value
Up to $120
|Old trade-in value
Up to $100
Google Pixel 6 Pro
|New trade-in value
Up to $140
|Old trade-in value
Up to $125
Google Pixel 6
|New trade-in value
Up to $110
|Old trade-in value
Up to $90
Google Pixel 6a
|New trade-in value
Up to $100
|Old trade-in value
Up to $80
It’s worth noting that these new Android trade-in values are pretty bad compared to offers via Samsung. For example, the Korean brand is currently offering up to $500 for your Galaxy S22 if you want to buy a Galaxy S23. It’s understandable that Samsung would offer higher trade-in values for its own products. However, the Korean brand is also offering up to $200 for your 2019-era Pixel 3a and up to $300 for your Pixel 6 Pro.
Nevertheless, these increased trade-in values could be a good motivator for people who are in the market for new Apple products and want to get rid of their old wares.