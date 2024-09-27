Apple might combine the HomePod, iPad, and AI for its next smart home device

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

TL;DR Rumors suggest that the next Apple HomePod will include a display and the A18 chip.

The smart home device is currently only known as ‘HomeAccessory’ and is likely to offer AI-driven features.

The device may be slated for release in early 2025.

It’s somewhat curious that Apple doesn’t have a smart home display comparable to the Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show. You’d imagine that, if it did, it would exist as something in-between the iPad and the Apple HomePod. Throw in some AI features, and that’s exactly what the latest rumors suggest Apple is working on.

References to a “HomeAccessory” in some Apple code were previously spotted by MacRumors, and that appears to represent an unreleased Apple smart home device. 9to5Mac is now attempting to corroborate the existence of the device with many more details. While the publication doesn’t reveal the “reliable sources familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg chief correspondent Mark Gurman adds his support to the rumors in an X post.

X/@markgurman

The HomeAccessory, which is unlikely to be the actual name of the device, could be powered by the same A18 chip as the iPhone 16. Its inclusion would almost certainly relate to AI-driven features. Intriguingly, the HomeAccessory may have a squarish display — a departure from the typical high-aspect rectangular screens seen on iPads and other smart displays.

The device is also rumored to include a built-in camera, not only for FaceTime and video conferencing but also for recognizing hand gestures from a distance. The camera may also support user identification, enabling personalized requests like the voice recognition found in current HomePods. It is also expected to run on a version of tvOS, allowing it to function as both an independent media player and an AirPlay receiver.

It isn’t clear whether this new device will be a direct successor to the Apple HomePod, but rumors of a spring 2025 release date mean that we don’t have too long to wait to find out.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments