Apple's in trouble for treating users differently based on where they live

The European Commission and Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPC Network) have sent a warning to Apple, accusing it of unlawfully discriminating against EU consumers. Apple could face enforcement measures if it does not stop its geo-blocking practices on several of its services .

On Monday, it was announced in a press release that a joint investigation by the European Commission and CPC Network found that several of Apple’s media services were engaging in geo-blocking practices that violate the EU’s anti-geo-blocking rules. The offending services include the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, iTunes Store, Books, and Podcasts.

It’s said that the CPC Network discovered various limitations in these services that are applied based on the consumer’s place of residence. The listed limitations cover three factors:

Online access: These services have different interfaces depending on the EU country. Consumers can only access the interface made for the country their Apple Account is registered. Attempting to change this results in significant challenges.

Payment methods: Users are forced to use means of payment (such as a credit/debit card) issued in the country where they registered their Apple account.

Downloading: Consumers aren't allowed to download apps offered in other countries.

After identifying these violations, the European Commission is warning Apple that it has one month to reply to the findings and provide solutions to solve the problem. Depending on Apple’s response, the company will either ” enter into a dialogue” with the Commission or face enforcement measures to ensure compliance with the rules. Enforcement could entail penalties of up to 4% of Apple’s global annual turnover.