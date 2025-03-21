Apple could get foldable Android phones to adopt this advanced metal alloy for durability

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly planning to use Liquidmetal for the hinge on its foldable iPhone.

The move aims to improve durability, maximize screen flatness, and minimize the screen crease.

Android smartphone brands are expected to also adopt the material to compete against the upcoming foldable.

While Samsung, Motorola, and other Android brands have already established a strong foothold in the foldable market, Apple is looking to break into the segment with its own device. As Apple continues development on this foldable iPhone, some new details have emerged, and they could have market-wide implications.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to use Liquidmetal, which is manufactured using a die-casting process, in the hinges of its foldable iPhone. Apple reportedly decided to use this material for the purpose of increasing durability, maximizing screen flatness, and minimizing the screen crease. For this, Dongguan EonTec has been tapped to be Apple’s exclusive supplier.

The Cupertino-based firm has previously used Liquidmetal for smaller components like SIM ejector pins. However, this would be the first time Apple has used the material for such a critical mechanical part. This move likely won’t go unnoticed by Apple’s competitors.

Kuo predicts that Android foldable phone makers will follow Apple’s lead and also adopt Liquidmetal. This way they’ll be more prepared to compete against this foldable iPhone. As a result, Kuo believes there will be major growth in the Liquidmetal market.

On top of the hinge news, a leak from tipster yeux1122 claims Apple is focusing on improving battery life and slimming the foldable down. In order to accomplish this, the company is said to be refining the display driver IC (DDI). This component converts digital signals from the processor to analog signals used to control the pixels on the screen. Improving the DDI could allow Apple to produce a thinner panel, while also reducing heat and power consumption.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like