Apple’s new Find My feature will have Android users wishing for more

TL;DR Apple’s new “Share Item Location” feature in iOS 18.2 allows iPhone users to securely share the real-time location of lost items (like AirTags) with third parties, including airlines.

The feature is integrated into Apple’s Find My network and is now rolling out as part of the iOS 18.2 public beta.

Android currently lacks a similar feature, making its Find My Device network less capable than Apple’s version.

Apple is rolling out a new update to its Find My network, making it easier for iPhone users to track down lost items. While Android users have access to a similar feature on Google’s Find My Device network, Apple’s version is now a bit more sophisticated thanks to the company’s tie-up with airlines.

Apple has introduced the new “Share Item Location feature” with iOS 18.2. It allows users to securely share the location of their AirTags or Find My network accessories with third parties, including select airlines. This feature is part of Apple’s effort to make the Find My network even more indispensable, particularly for travelers who like to track their luggage.

With Share Item Location, iPhone owners can now generate a secure link from the Find My app that shows the location of a lost AirTag or accessory. Once generated, this link can be shared with third parties like airlines, allowing them to help users locate lost luggage or other items. Apple has tied up with United, Delta, British Airways, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Turkish Airlines, United, Virgin Atlantic, and Vueling to integrate this functionality into their baggage recovery processes. These partner airlines will now accept Find My item locations as part of their customer service process for locating mishandled or delayed bags. More airlines are set to join the list in the coming months.

For added security, Apple says the shared location will automatically expire after seven days or as soon as the item is recovered and reunited with its owner. Users can also turn off the link manually at any time.

With Apple rolling out this feature, Android users may feel a bit left behind, as Google’s Find My Device network doesn’t currently offer the ability to share real-time locations of lost items with third parties in the same seamless and secure way. Android users do have the option to share the location of their items with family and friends, but there’s no system that automatically halts sharing when the item is found. Owners have to stop sharing the location of their items manually. Also, Google doesn’t have any such tie-up with airlines.

