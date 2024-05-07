Apple gives Final Cut Pro a major upgrade and launches Final Cut Camera

Apple

TL;DR Apple has unveiled a next-generation upgrade for Final Cut Pro.

Final Cut Pro 2 adds new features such as multicam video recording and faster rendering.

Apple is also launching Final Cut Camera, which can be used with Final Cut Pro or as an individual video capture app.

Today, Apple held its May 7 event where it announced a new iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad features, and a new Apple Pencil. Among the announcements, the Cupertino-based firm unveiled a major upgrade for Final Cut Pro and a new app called Final Cut Camera.

Apple has announced that Final Cut Pro has received a next-generation upgrade that brings new capabilities to the app. Those who use Final Cut Pro 2 will be able to take advantage of what the company calls “Live Multicam.”

“Live Multicam enables filmmakers to connect and preview up to four cameras all at once, all in one place,” said Will Hui, Apple Product Manager, Creative Apps. “Creators can remotely direct each video angle and dial in exposure, white balance, focus, and more.”

To assist with Final Cut Pro 2’s Live Multicam feature, Apple is launching a new app called Final Cut Camera. This app can be used to enable live monitoring and individual control of each video feed. In addition to adjusting settings like white balance, this app also allows you to change ISO and shutter speed, and enable focus peaking.

Apple explains that Live Multicam is able to connect with Final Cut Camera wirelessly to allow users to view up to four iPhone or iPad devices at a time. However, Final Cut Camera can also be downloaded and used as a standalone video capture app on your iPad or iPhone. This means that your iPhone can now have Pro-level manual video controls.

On top of that, Final Cut Pro 2 is said to make final rending two times faster. It also brings support for external projects, letting users create or open projects on an external storage device. This way users can import data without taking up space on their iPad. The new update has also brought more customization such as 12 new color-grading presets, eight basic text titles, 20 new soundtracks, and new dynamic backgrounds.

