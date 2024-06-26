Apple expands its DIY repair diagnostic tool to more users

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s self-service repair diagnostic tool allows users to perform tests to check part functionality, identify needed repairs, etc.

The tool, previously exclusive to Apple technicians, was launched in the US last year for self-service repairs.

Apple has expanded the tool to 32 European countries, including the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Apple users in Europe who prefer to tackle their own repairs now have a powerful new tool at their disposal. Today, the tech giant announced the European rollout of its “Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair” software. This tool, previously reserved for professional technicians, was first launched for regular users in the US in December 2023.

The diagnostics tool, now available in 32 European countries and 24 languages, provides a suite of tests to assess the functionality and performance of various components. This includes checking the device’s software version and hardware components, evaluating the display and camera quality, and testing Face ID and audio output, etc.

While Apple’s Self Service Repair program was already available in Europe, the diagnostic tool’s availability will empower users in countries like the U.K., France, Germany, and the Netherlands to diagnose and troubleshoot issues with their iPhone, Mac, or Studio Display.

Apple’s official announcement highlights that this expansion is part of its commitment to extending the lifespan of its products and providing accessible repair options. Still, this move could easily be seen as a response to growing pressure from right-to-repair advocates and regulatory bodies.

The right-to-repair movement has been pushing for legislation that would require manufacturers to make repair information and parts readily available to consumers and independent repair shops.

The launch of the diagnostic tool follows Apple’s recent publication of a white paper outlining its principles for designing products with longevity in mind. The paper emphasizes the importance of durability and repairability, but some would argue that Apple’s design choices often prioritize sleek aesthetics and proprietary technology over ease of repair.

Despite the varied opinions, the expansion of the Self Service Repair program is a significant development for Apple users who wish to take control of their device repairs. While the effectiveness of the program in fully addressing right-to-repair concerns remains to be seen, it is a step towards greater transparency and accessibility in the repair process.

