USB laws are forcing Apple to retire these iPhone models early

TL;DR Apple will stop selling the iPhone 14 series and iPhone SE 3 in Europe by the end of 2024.

An EU law requires all mobile phones sold in the region to use USB-C ports by 2025.

These iPhones will be discontinued earlier than expected in Europe, but Apple is likely to continue selling them in other regions.

The Lightning port’s time in Europe is drawing to a close as Apple prepares to discontinue the last iPhones featuring the proprietary connector. As reported by Generation, Apple will stop selling the iPhone SE and iPhone 14 series in European Union markets at the end of 2024. This comes as Apple complies with an EU directive mandating USB Type-C ports on all mobile devices sold in the region. (via 9to5Mac)

In 2022, the European Union introduced a regulation designed to standardize charging ports across devices and curb electronic waste. By the end of 2024, mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in Europe must feature a USB Type-C port, with laptops following suit in 2026. The law is a response to growing concerns about consumer convenience and environmental sustainability, offering users the simplicity of a single charging standard while reducing the clutter of incompatible chargers.

Android phones have been using USB-C ports for some time now, whereas Apple switched to USB-C very recently with the iPhone 15 series. However, Apple still officially sells the third-generation iPhone SE alongside the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, which conflicts with the EU’s rules that take effect in January 2025.

Traditionally, Apple maintains older models in its lineup for several years as budget-friendly alternatives. The iPhone 14 series, for example, would typically remain available until fall 2025, when the hypothetical iPhone 17 would push it out of rotation. If Apple does stop selling them as reported, it’ll be effectively forfeiting a year of potential sales in the region.

The iPhone SE, meanwhile, was already nearing the end of its lifecycle. A fourth-generation iPhone SE featuring USB-C and an all-new design is expected in March 2025, leaving little room for its predecessor in Apple’s portfolio.

It’s worth noting that this change should only affect Apple’s sales in Europe. Outside the EU, the iPhone SE and iPhone 14 models should remain available until their typical phase-out schedules. Here in the US, we will likely see the iPhone 14 models in Apple stores well into 2025.

