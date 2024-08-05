Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
A bunch of Apple devices are on sale! Here are our favorite deals
Here at Android Authority, we’re all about Google and Android, but we know Apple products are great, too. We also know Apple devices don’t tend to come cheap, so if you’ve been looking to make some additions to your repertoire, today might be the best day to do so. There are currently a bunch of Apple deals, many of which bring the prices close to Amazon Prime Day levels. Let’s go over some of our favorite offerings!
- Get the Apple MacBook Air M3 for $850 ($249 off)
- Get the Apple MacBook Pro M3 for $1,399 ($200 off)
- Get the Apple iPad mini 6th generation for $380 ($120 off)
- Get the Apple iPad 9th generation for $250 ($79 off)
- Get the Apple iPad 10th Generation for $300 ($49 off)
- Get the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation for $189 ($60 off)
- Get the Apple Watch Series 9 for $299 ($100 off)
- Get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $700 ($99 off)
- Get the Apple AirPods 3rd generation for $140 ($29 off)
- Get the Apple AirPods Max for $400 ($149 off)
- Get the Apple AirTag 4-pack for $80 ($19 off)
The MacBook Air M3 is obviously the best deal, discounting you a whole $249. It’s also a great device, and we usually mention it’s one of the best laptops for most people. It’s super thin, gorgeously designed, and plenty powerful. Some people even use it for light 4K video editing. All mentioned iPads are great, too, so look into those if you’re looking for a tablet. Also, you get plenty of choices in terms of Apple smartwatches and headphones, ranging from the most affordable to the most expensive, all with pretty lovely discounts. Even AirTags are on sale!
There are plenty of other deals from Apple, but we felt most of the others are either too small or the products aren’t as popular. That said, you can check out Apple’s Amazon page if you want to take a look at any other offers.
Apple deals don’t come as often as, so it’s good to take advantage of these offers when they come around. Make up your mind, act quickly, and get your Apple devices while the prices are still low. I’m probably getting myself the Apple AirTag 4-pack!