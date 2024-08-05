Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Wearables and health

A bunch of Apple devices are on sale! Here are our favorite deals

Almost all Apple devices are on sale! Come check out our favorite deals and see if any tickle your fancy.
By

Published on3 hours ago

apple macbook air m2 closed top
Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Here at Android Authority, we’re all about Google and Android, but we know Apple products are great, too. We also know Apple devices don’t tend to come cheap, so if you’ve been looking to make some additions to your repertoire, today might be the best day to do so. There are currently a bunch of Apple deals, many of which bring the prices close to Amazon Prime Day levels. Let’s go over some of our favorite offerings!

The MacBook Air M3 is obviously the best deal, discounting you a whole $249. It’s also a great device, and we usually mention it’s one of the best laptops for most people. It’s super thin, gorgeously designed, and plenty powerful. Some people even use it for light 4K video editing. All mentioned iPads are great, too, so look into those if you’re looking for a tablet. Also, you get plenty of choices in terms of Apple smartwatches and headphones, ranging from the most affordable to the most expensive, all with pretty lovely discounts. Even AirTags are on sale!

There are plenty of other deals from Apple, but we felt most of the others are either too small or the products aren’t as popular. That said, you can check out Apple’s Amazon page if you want to take a look at any other offers.

Apple deals don’t come as often as, so it’s good to take advantage of these offers when they come around. Make up your mind, act quickly, and get your Apple devices while the prices are still low. I’m probably getting myself the Apple AirTag 4-pack!

You might like
    DealsNews
    AppleDeals