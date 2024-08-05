A bunch of Apple devices are on sale! Here are our favorite deals

Here at Android Authority, we’re all about Google and Android, but we know Apple products are great, too. We also know Apple devices don’t tend to come cheap, so if you’ve been looking to make some additions to your repertoire, today might be the best day to do so. There are currently a bunch of Apple deals, many of which bring the prices close to Amazon Prime Day levels. Let’s go over some of our favorite offerings!

The MacBook Air M3 is obviously the best deal, discounting you a whole $249. It’s also a great device, and we usually mention it’s one of the best laptops for most people. It’s super thin, gorgeously designed, and plenty powerful. Some people even use it for light 4K video editing. All mentioned iPads are great, too, so look into those if you’re looking for a tablet. Also, you get plenty of choices in terms of Apple smartwatches and headphones, ranging from the most affordable to the most expensive, all with pretty lovely discounts. Even AirTags are on sale!