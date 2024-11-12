Apple could take on Google Nest with its own smart camera

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR An all-new Apple smart home camera with tight ecosystem ties could enter mass production in 2026.

The device will presumably work with Apple HomeKit, which already supports third-party smart cameras.

The company could also be planning a new AirPods model with boosted health perks for the same year.

Apple has gradually been widening its product range. What started as a company for desktop computers now also sells flagship phones, tablets, smartwatches, true wireless earbuds, and more. However, its ambitions aren’t limited to just that. According to a fresh report, Apple is working on a smart home camera that could potentially rival Google Nest Cams and the like.

Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that an Apple smart home camera and AirPods with more advanced health features will enter mass production in 2026. Based on the report, the upcoming camera will offer deep integrations into Apple Intelligence and Siri, along with other tight ecosystem ties.

While the report doesn’t explicitly mention Apple HomeKit, we can safely assume the rumored device will be compatible with it. After all, the built-in Home app on iOS already supports smart cameras from third-party manufacturers. Some of its native features include live video feeds, cloud storage, and more.

Beyond the smart home camera, Apple appears to be working on upgraded AirPods that offer more health-related features. For now, the details on this project are scarce, and we don’t know what specific sensors the company will add. Some potential additions could be support for body temperature or heart rate monitoring. Ultimately, it’s too early to pinpoint the final product’s features, as it won’t enter mass production until 2026. By then, Apple could tweak its plans or axe them altogether.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments