It's only taken 17 years: Apple could finally offer this Android home screen feature on iOS 18

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple will reportedly take inspiration from Android for home screen customization on iOS 18.

The company could apparently let users create blank spaces and rows between app icons.

Android has offered this option since its inception back in 2008.

Android and iOS have traded features with each other for a while now, and it looks like Apple could grab a feature from Android phones for the company’s iOS 18 update.

MacRumors reports that Apple will let iPhone users arrange app icons more freely on their home screens, citing its own sources. More specifically, the outlet expects that Apple will let users create “blank spaces, rows, and columns” between app icons.

This feature seems identical to Android’s handling of home screens since the very first Android phone in 2008. Google’s platform lets users freely arrange app icons on a grid and leave spaces empty as they wish. By contrast, iOS currently doesn’t let users create blank areas on the home screen, with app icons automatically filling in these spaces.

The MacRumors sources report that iOS 18 will bring more home screen customization options. So people hoping for more substantial upgrades to the iOS home screen experience should keep an eye out for this update.

This wouldn’t be the only notable addition to iOS 18, though. The company is tipped to embrace generative AI with this update, although it’s believed Apple is in talks with several partners (including Google) to supply generative AI smarts.

