Elon Musk yells at Apple over ChatGPT: Threatens to ban iPhones at Tesla, X

There were rumors about Apple and OpenAI partnering up for a collaboration that would bring ChatGPT-like AI features to Apple’s devices. This was finally made concrete after an announcement during WWDC. Now Elon Musk is threatening to ban Apple devices at his companies.

During its WWDC keynote presentation, Apple announced it is teaming up with OpenAI to enhance its virtual assistant Siri. When iOS 18 rolls out, Siri will be integrated with ChatGPT-like smarts, giving it the flexibility of a conversational AI chatbot. While most queries will be handled by Apple’s technology, an algorithm will determine if a task should be handed over to OpenAI’s technology.

The integration will make Siri more capable than ever before, but it appears not everyone is a fan of the new integration. X’s (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk took to the social media platform to voice his opinion of the Apple/OpenAI deal.

If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

In the post, Musk warns that if Apple goes through with integrating ChatGPT at the OS level, he will ban Apple devices at his companies. The billionaire currently owns several companies including X, SpaceX, Tesla, The Boring Company, and more. He also owns his own AI company called xAI, but that may not necessarily be the only reason he’s objecting to the Apple and OpenAI partnership.

Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI along with its current CEO, Sam Altman, before departing the company’s board in 2018. After ChatGPT’s rise, the two businessmen have grown increasingly critical of one another. In the last few months, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI alleging a breach of contract, claiming that Altman and other executives were pursuing private commercial success instead of being the open-source, non-profit company it was supposed to be when it was established.

