No Wi-Fi, no problem: Apple could bring cellular support to Macs

TL;DR Apple is reportedly thinking about bringing cellular connectivity to Macs and future XR products.

You might have to wait until 2026 to see the first Macs with this connectivity option.

The news comes as Apple gears up to launch its first in-house modem.

Apple has been working on its own cellular modem for years now, and it sounds like this component could debut inside the next iPhone SE and the iPhone 17 Air. However, it seems like cellular connectivity could come to more Apple categories.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is exploring the idea of bringing cellular connectivity to its Macs. The iPhone maker is also said to be considering cellular connectivity for future headsets, including follow-ups to the Vision Pro XR headset. If confirmed, these products would join the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch in supporting cellular connections.

The outlet suggests that cellular-enabled Macs are unlikely to launch before 2026, which is when Apple plans to launch a second-generation in-house modem with faster speeds and mmWave support.

Not the first time we’ve seen laptops with 5G modems A MacBook with cellular connectivity would be a welcome upgrade, allowing users to get online without needing a Wi-Fi hotspot. In saying so, MacBook users can still take advantage of tethering via their iPhones to get connected. But having a dedicated mobile data plan for your MacBook could be a sensible move if you don’t want to drain your iPhone battery or deplete its data cap.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen cellular connectivity in a computer, though. The first Windows on Arm laptops offered 4G connectivity via Qualcomm modems, and we’ve also seen a few models with 5G support. However, we’ve only seen a few current-generation Snapdragon X laptops with 5G.

We’re less enthused about cellular connectivity in a Vision Pro follow-up, but this could be a great option for XR glasses. This would allow users to leave their phones at home while still making calls, live-streaming, streaming music, and more.

