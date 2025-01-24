Apple's Android Automotive rival is delayed indefinitely

For years, CarPlay has mirrored iPhone screens to vehicles’ infotainment systems, letting users stream music and navigate with digital maps through an optimized UI. During its main WWDC22 keynote, Apple announced CarPlay 2 and promised to deliver it last year. Like Android Automotive , the next-gen CarPlay will partially work without a tethered smartphone, letting users access vehicle controls and relevant data. After missing its 2024 deadline, Apple has now acknowledged the delay without providing a clear launch date for the update.

Apple has removed references to CarPlay 2 launching in 2024 from its website, confirming the service’s delay. In a statement to 9to5Mac, the company reassured users that it’s still working with automakers to deliver it.

The next generation of CarPlay builds on years of success and insights gained from CarPlay, delivering the best of Apple and the automaker in a deeply integrated and customizable experience. We continue to work closely with several automakers, enabling them to showcase their unique brand and visual design philosophies in the next generation of CarPlay. Each car brand will share more details as they near the announcements of their models that will support the next generation of CarPlay.

Unlike CarPlay 1, the upgraded service will tap into vehicles’ real-time stats and functions, letting users control the temperature, check the speedometer, etc. This requires automakers to bake the system into their cars and connect it to the respective features. While an iPhone will still be required to access personal data from the dashboard, the core car controls will operate independently for obvious reasons.