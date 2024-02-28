We hardly knew ye: The Apple Car is reportedly dead

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has canceled the Apple Car project, according to Bloomberg.

Many employees will be transferred to the AI division, the outlet stated.

We’ve heard rumors and reports for years now that Apple was working on an electric car. Unfortunately, a trusted outlet has confirmed that the Apple Car project is dead.

Apple confirmed the project’s cancellation to employees, according to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the topic.

The news was reportedly shared internally by Apple COO Jeff Williams and Apple Car executive Kevin Lynch. The two executives said many employees on the car project would be shifted to the AI division. Bloomberg added that there would be layoffs, however.

The outlet’s sources said the move to kill the project was made by Apple’s top executives in the last few weeks.

Apple Car: A long-running endeavor It’s believed that Apple’s most recent strategy for the car was to delay the launch to 2028 and downgrade the self-driving capabilities from level four to level two+. The Cupertino company was purportedly eyeing a $100,000 price tag.

It nevertheless brings a roughly decade-long project to an end. The project was purportedly kickstarted in 2014, with Apple attracting many employees from automakers like Mercedes and Tesla. However, it also saw several leadership swaps throughout its existence.

Comments