Apple Pays: iPhone users can claim up to $150 over performance slowdowns

TL;DR Apple has settled a Canadian class action lawsuit over “Batterygate,” the practice of intentionally slowing down older iPhones.

Affected Canadian iPhone owners can now submit claims for compensation up to $150 CAD.

The deadline to file a claim is September 2, 2024.

Apple has agreed to pay Canadian iPhone users to settle a class action lawsuit concerning performance slowdowns. The lawsuit alleged that Apple secretly reduced the performance of older iPhone models, a controversy that became known as “Batterygate.” First reported by MacRumors, Canadian residents who owned affected devices are now eligible to submit a claim for compensation.

Apple will disburse $14.4 million CAD (~$10.6 million) as part of the settlement, which was court-approved on March 4, 2024. Eligible iPhone owners have until September 2, 2024, to file a claim. Individual payouts will range from $17.50 to $150 CAD, depending on the total number of valid claims submitted.

If you are a current or former resident of Canada (excluding Quebec) and owned or still own an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, with iOS 10.2.1 (or later), or an iPhone 7, or 7 Plus with iOS 11.2 (or later) installed before December 21, 2017, you may be eligible for compensation. To submit a claim, users can visit the designated settlement website and provide their iPhone’s serial number.

The lawsuit stems from Apple’s 2017 admission that it introduced software updates to limit maximum performance on some older iPhone models with aging batteries. This was done to prevent unexpected shutdowns but was not initially disclosed to customers, leading to widespread backlash. Apple faced similar lawsuits in other countries, including the United States, where a settlement of $500 million was reached.

Apple continues to deny the allegations made in the lawsuit. The tech giant claims that the settlement does not signify an admission of wrongdoing by the company.

