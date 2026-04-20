Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Apple's long-time CEO is stepping down: Here's who's replacing Tim Cook
37 minutes ago
- Apple has announced that Tim Cook will step down as CEO on September 1, 2026.
- John Ternus, senior vice president of hardware engineering, will be Cook’s replacement.
- Cook will become executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors.
Tim Cook has long served as Apple’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing Steve Jobs back in 2011. Recently, there’s been speculation about when Cook will decide to step down from the role. It looks like the time is nearly here, as Apple has revealed that a transition will happen later this year.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
In a blog post, the Cupertino-based firm announced that Cook will be leaving the role of CEO on September 1, 2026. However, Cook won’t be done with the brand just yet. He will assume a new role as executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors. In this role, Apple says Cook will “assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world.”
In a statement, Cooks said:
It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world role as executive chairman.
Replacing Cook as CEO will be John Ternus, who is currently the senior vice president of hardware engineering. Cook is expected to continue as CEO through the summer. On September 1, the transition will be complete, with Ternus assuming full duties.
Ternus had this to say about the announcement:
I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward. Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor. It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another. I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us. I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.
If you’re unfamiliar with Ternus, the executive joined Apple’s product design team back in 2001. About twelve years later, he was named vice president of hardware engineering before becoming senior VP in 2021. During his time at the company, he oversaw the introduction of the iPad, AirPods, and more.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.