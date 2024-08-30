The Apple AirTag 4-Pack dropped to just $75

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Are you looking to get some Apple AirTag trackers? These little gizmos are great for finding your keys, wallet, or anything else you attach them to. If you’ve been wanting to get some, right now is the best time to pull the trigger, as the Apple AirTag 4-Pack is on sale for just $75, a $24 discount. Get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $75

This offer is available from Amazon. It is very close to the Apple AirTag 4-Pack all-time low price, and we don’t know how long the sale will stay standing.

Note: One very important factor to keep in mind is that Apple AirTag trackers are made to work with Apple products. You won’t even be able to go through the initial setup unless you have an Apple device. If you don’t use Apple products, you might be better off going with something from our list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives.

Apple AirTag 4-pack Apple AirTag 4-pack Apple's AirTags help you find valuables quickly and accurately with the Find My network. Apple AirTags are a simple solution for iPhone owners that helps them find lost stuff. If you're an Apple user, there's no better solution for keeping track of your priceless belongings. See price at Amazon Save $24.01

AirTags work like a charm. These little trackers still have a considerable advantage, as they take advantage of the vast network of Apple devices around you, which are working together to always keep tabs on each AirTag’s current location.

Only recently did Google’s Find My Device network open up to monitor trackers, but there are few options, not all devices support it yet, and the feature is still not available in all countries. We would still give Apple AirTags and the Find My network the winning edge here.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The AirTag is also very clean and nice-looking, like all Apple products. It has an IP67 certification, making it water- and dust-resistant. The built-in speaker can beep when the user requests it, and battery life is quite amazing at over a year. Not to mention, you’ll enjoy UWB support, which allows you to precision track your AirTag in close proximity. Find My will even show you an arrow leading you to the exact location of the tracker. You can see an example of this in the image above.

Want in on the AirTag fun? Remember, these are for Apple users! If you are in on the Apple ecosystem, though, you might want to get your Apple AirTag 4-Pack before the price goes back to the usual $99!

You might like

Comments