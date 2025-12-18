Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Save 34% on this Apple AirTag 4-pack and stop losing your things!
34 minutes ago
Do you keep losing your things? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. This is why I am such a huge fan of Apple AirTag trackers. And while they aren’t exactly expensive, it’s always nice to get a good deal, and today you can get four AirTags for just $64.98. That’s $34.02 in savings!
This offer is available from Amazon. It’s not part of any specific campaign or sales event, so we’re not sure how long the offer will last.
Do you remember that gut-wrenching feeling you get when you lose important things, such as keys, a wallet, or anything valuable? It has happened to all of us. If you want to avoid those headaches as much as possible (and own an iPhone), you need to consider this offer.
An Apple AirTag can be attached to anything. Once set up, you will be able to track its location using the Apple Find My app. This is why we mostly recommend it to iPhone users. Not only is the Find My app only available for Apple users, but the accessory was made to work only with Apple products. You can’t even set one up without one.
It doesn’t have a rechargeable battery, which would be nice, but it won’t be much of an annoyance. Battery life is estimated at about a whole year, and CR2032 batteries are cheap, not to mention they are available at most stores.
While this is not a record-low price, it’s very close to it. The lowest price we’ve seen this 4-pack go for is $62.99. You might as well secure this offer while you can!
