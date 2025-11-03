Do you keep losing things? Take advantage of this Apple AirTag 4-Pack deal!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I am not one to lose my stuff very often, but when I do, I get a gut-wrenching feeling just thinking about what the situation entails. The Apple AirTag has saved me from this a few times, and considering they are currently $34.01 off for a 4-pack, I would definitely recommend it. Buy the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $64.99 ($34.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. There’s no sign as to how long the offer will last, but it is a record-low price, and those don’t usually last long. Get it while you can!

I can no longer see my life without Apple AirTags, or any type of tracker, really. If you frequently misplace your keys, wallet, or other belongings, we strongly recommend taking advantage of this deal. Trust me, it will save you a lot of headaches.

These little accessories can be attached to any of your essential belongings. Once set up, you will be able to track their location using the Apple Find My App. As a reminder, these are intended for exclusive use with Apple devices. This is why we only recommend it to iPhone users.

With that in mind, those invested in the Apple ecosystem will love Apple AirTags. You can view all your items on a map and label each one with its corresponding description. One of the AirTag’s main strengths is that it harnesses the Apple network to locate your tracker. This means the location will be pinpointed by any Apple device that gets close to it, and we all know iPhones are pretty much everywhere. Once within range, you can use UWB to determine its exact location, and you can make it beep if you need some extra help.

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

If I had to make one request, it is that I wish it came with a rechargeable battery. Using a CR2032 battery won’t be much of an issue, though, as the battery life is estimated to last a full year. CR2032 batteries are also very affordable and widely available at almost all stores.

This record-low deal isn’t new, but it’s not something we see often. Go grab your Apple AirTag 4-Pack while you can! If you have an Android phone or simply want to explore other options, we also have a list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives.

