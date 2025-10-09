Need Apple AirTags? The 4-pack has dropped to record-low prices again

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Do you keep losing your stuff? We know many of our readers use Apple devices. If you’re one of them, you might want to check out this deal. The Apple AirTag 4-Pack has dropped back to its record-low price of $64.99. Buy the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $64.99 ($34.01)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a record-low price we’ve only seen a few times in the past, so get it before it’s gone.

Every now and then, the Apple AirTag 4-Pack gets pretty affordable, and today is your chance to get them at the lowest price we’ve seen. If you keep losing stuff, this is your time to save yourself some money and headaches.

Apple AirTags can be attached to your belongings and tracked via the Apple Find My app. They can also be put in a purse, attached to your keys, hidden in backpacks, and more.

The only tricky part is that Apple AirTags only work with Apple devices. You can’t even set one up without an Apple gadget. Sure, you can use the Tracker Detect Android app to find an AirTag, but the functionality is limited, and that app is only meant to prevent people from spying on your location. In summary, only get this if you have an iPhone!

All that said, if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem, these things are awesome. Finding your belongings in a map will be a breeze, and you can label each one to recognize your stuff. The Apple network will help locate the AirTag, which means you will know where an AirTag is as long as any other Apple device gets close to it (they are everywhere!). When you’re close to it, you can use UWB to pinpoint its exact location. Additionally, you can make it beep.

My one gripe is that I wish these were rechargeable, but that won’t be much of an issue, really. I am just being picky. Battery life is estimated at about a full year, so you only have to change the CR2032 cell once a year. These are cheap and can be found at most stores, too.

While we’ve seen this deal before, it doesn’t come too often. Jump on it while you can and keep your belongings safe. If you use Android or prefer to look at other options, here’s our list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives.

