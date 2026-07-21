Apple AirTag 2 4-pack drops to $89, equaling its best deal ever

Amazon has dropped the Apple AirTag 2nd Generation 4-pack to $89, down from its $99 recommended retail price. That is a straight $10 saving, or 10% off RRP, and it brings the pack back to its recent Prime Day price. It is also the best deal we have tracked, so this looks like a good time to grab one if you have been waiting for a price cut.

The 4-pack gives you a handy way to keep tabs on more than one item at once, whether that is keys, a bag, or other everyday gear. Apple released the second-generation AirTag in January 2026, and this newer model adds an expanded Precision Finding range to help you locate items from farther away. It also has a redesigned speaker that is 50% louder, and Apple says it can be heard up to 2x as far away as the first-gen version.

Like before, the AirTag works with Apple’s Find My network and can be located from an iPhone or Apple Watch. The hardware includes Bluetooth LE, Ultra Wideband, NFC, and IP67 water and dust resistance. Apple also still offers personalization, including free engraving when ordered from Apple.

This four-pack also has a 4.6-star review rating, which should give shoppers a bit more confidence. At $89, this sale price is back at the lowest level we have seen, and it is only the second time this pack has been discounted.

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