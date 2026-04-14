This is the best deal on the Apple AirPods Pro 3!

Are you looking to get some Apple earbuds? If you want the best ones, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 are the best earbuds the brand has to offer, and today’s deal is the best I’ve seen. Let’s go over it together! Buy the Apple AirPods Pro 3 with 2-year AppleCare+ for just $199.99 ($88.99 off)

This offer is available from Costco. You can actually get the same price from other retailers right now, but what makes the Costco offer special is that you’re getting AppleCare+ for free, for two years. That said, people without a Costco membership will have to pay 5% more, which is $10. You’ll also have to arrange delivery. People with a Costco membership won’t be charged the 5% surcharge and can also get it in-store.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Apple AirPods Pro 3 Adaptive audio and enhanced ANC. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are a solid update to the Apple wireless earbuds lineup. Improved ANC, IP57 ratings, plus heart rate sensor and fitness tracking built in. There's even a hearing aid mode, and improved spatial audio. See price at Costco Save $50.00

We see this $199 deal on the Apple AirPods Pro 3 pretty often. In fact, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers are selling it for the same price. What makes this Costco sale special is that it’s throwing in a 2-year AppleCare+ plan. That costs $19.99 per year, so you’re essentially getting $39.98 in extra value. Not to mention, peace of mind.

These are the best earbuds you can get if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem. They are truly excellent, offering impressive audio quality and outstanding ANC performance.

Sound quality aside, the fit has been improved to better fit most ears, and the eartips help with both sound isolation and fit.

Battery life is another area where these see improvements. They last over eight hours on a full charge, a massive improvement over the previous generation’s five hours and 43 minutes.

As high-end earbuds, the rest of the experience will be just as premium. The only downside is that most of these are exclusive to Apple devices, which is why I usually recommend these to iPhone owners. Such capabilities include automatic device switching, personalized spatial audio with head tracking, audio sharing with compatible Beats and Apple headphones, and more.

Nothing beats these if you are an Apple user, and this deal is looking very sweet. Go get it while you can! Costco’s website mentions the deal ends on April 19, 2026.

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