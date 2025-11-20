Apple AirPods Pro 3 hit new record-low price only two months after launch

Apple

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 3 are turning heads, and for good reason. With Black Friday around the corner, these earbuds are now available at a tempting discount, perfect if you’ve been eyeing their impressive features. Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $219.99 (12% off)

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are now on sale for $219.99, down from their usual price of $249. That’s a 12% discount off the recommended retail price. It’s a great opportunity to snag these earbuds at a lower cost. Although the discount isn’t huge, it is the best we’ve seen, and it’s a nice offer considering the Apple AirPods Pro 3 are relatively new (only about two months old).

These AirPods boast some pretty cool features. With enhanced Active Noise Cancellation, they can cancel up to twice the noise compared to the previous model, offering an immersive listening experience. Plus, the redesigned ear fit with foam-infused ear tips in five sizes ensures comfort. A standout feature is the in-ear heart-rate sensor, letting you track workouts and calories without needing an Apple Watch. Live Translation is another neat addition, allowing real-time translations for select languages, although not yet available everywhere.

The AirPods Pro 3 also provide up to eight hours of listening time, are water-resistant, and come with high-fidelity sound and spatial audio support. It’s easy to see why these earbuds are popular among users. Whether you’re upgrading or getting your first pair, now might be the perfect time to grab them.

Follow