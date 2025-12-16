Score a rare discount on the Apple AirPods Pro 3

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are the best earbuds the brand has to offer, and they were launched only a few months ago, in September. Discounts on these earbuds have been scarce until recently, and today you save $39.01 on them! Buy the Apple AirPods Pro 3 for just $209.99 ($39.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as an automatic “limited time offer”.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Apple AirPods Pro 3 Adaptive audio and enhanced ANC. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are a solid update to the Apple wireless earbuds lineup. Improved ANC, IP57 ratings, plus heart rate sensor and fitness tracking built in. There's even a hearing aid mode, and improved spatial audio. See price at Amazon Save $39.01

So far, the cheapest we’ve seen the Apple AirPods Pro 3 go for is $199.99, but that was a short-lived offer we’re not sure will return soon. If you want to catch a great deal on these highly sought-after earbuds, the second-best time is now, when they are going for $209.99 (only $10 bucks more).

If you decide to go with these earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 are excellent. In fact, they are the best earbuds Apple has to offer, and you can’t get a better experience unless you upgrade to the bigger and much more expensive Apple AirPods Max headphones.

As our experts mentioned in their Apple AirPods Pro 3 review, these offer impressive sound quality and outstanding ANC performance. The fit has been improved, and the design is as simple as minimal as every other Apple earbuds model. The silicone tip will also help, both with fit and sound isolation.

Battery life got a massive upgrade with this version. During our tests, we managed to get well over eight hours on a full charge, which is a big jump from the five hours and 43 minutes the previous generation scored.

Of course, these are high-end earbuds with features to throw around. There’s a reason we mostly recommend these to Apple users, though. Many of these capabilities are exclusive to Apple products. Some of the coolest ones include automatic device switching, personalized spatial audio with head tracking, and Audio Sharing with compatible Beats and Apple headphones.

All things considered, iPhone users who want the best earbuds around should look no further than these, and at this price you’re getting a bit more value for your money. Go get them before the deal goes away!

