Big savings on the Apple AirPods Max, the best Apple headphones

If you’re an audio enthusiast looking for a top-tier listening experience, there’s a sweet deal on Apple’s AirPods Max that might catch your interest. For Black Friday, you can grab these premium headphones for $429.99, a solid 22% off the usual $549 retail price. Apple AirPods Max for $429.99 (22% off)

The Apple AirPods Max aren’t just amazing headphones, they are also the best headphones for those who use iPhones and other Apple devices.

The magic of AirPods Max lies in their sound quality. They integrate seamlessly with the Apple ecosystem, delivering excellent active noise cancellation and rich, immersive audio quality that scores them an impressive 4.6 stars in Amazon reviews. Thanks to a firmware update rolled out in April 2025, these headphones now support 24-bit/48 kHz lossless audio and offer ultra-low latency via USB-C. This makes them an ideal pick if you’re into music, gaming, or live streaming.

A standout feature of the updated AirPods Max is their move from a Lightning port to USB-C, introduced as part of a refresh in September 2024. Along with the switch, Apple introduced five new color options, including a vibrant blue. While no major hardware changes came with this update, the new audio capabilities really boost what these headphones can offer.

If you’re on the hunt for a significant discount this Black Friday, don’t miss out on the AirPods Max. They blend style and function, meeting the needs of both casual listeners and audiophiles alike.

Follow