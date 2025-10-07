Save $120 on the impressive Apple AirPods Max with this limited-time offer

If you’re an audio enthusiast, you won’t want to miss the Apple AirPods Max deal happening this Prime Big Deal Days sales event. These high-performance headphones typically go for $549, but they’re available for $429 today. That’s a cool 22% off the retail price. It’s also a record-low price! Get the Apple AirPods Max for just $429.99 (22% off)

The AirPods Max have been spruced up with some fantastic features. In addition to having a USB-C port and Personalized Spatial Audio, they also support wired playback, offer lossless audio, and ensure ultra-low latency audio. These features make them perfect for any music creator mixing tunes or someone who just wants that quality sound when chilling with some tracks.

It helps that the audio and ANC quality are up there with the best in the industry. The design is sleek and elegant, but the variety of colors also makes these fun headphones. You’ll also enjoy cool features like auto device switching, auto-pausing, direct access to Siri, and more. Just keep in mind that most of these are Apple-exclusive features, so these are a better fit for Apple device users.

Another really awesome thing about this deal is that this isn’t exactly labeled as a “Prime Big Deal.” This essentially means you won’t need an Amazon Prime subscription! Just throw it in your cart and check out.

