Save $100 on the Apple AirPods Max, our favorite headphones for iPhone users!

Are you looking to get a new set of premium headphones? Apple users can’t do better than the Apple AirPods Max, but these are also among the priciest in the market at $549. It’s always lovely to catch a good discount, and today you can get these at a $100 discount! Buy the Apple AirPods Max for only $449 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. It’s available in Starlight, Blue, Orange, and Purple. The good news is that you won’t have to sacrifice much with this sale, as your headphones will come with a full 1-year Apple warranty. There is a limit of two units per customer, and the deal is scheduled to end in six days or “until sold out.”

Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) A spectacular pair of headphones with best-in-class ANC The AirPods Max wireless headphones offer best-in-class noise canceling with twenty hours of battery life. They provide excellent frequency response and great audio features. See price at Woot! Save $100.00

We know that even at a $100 discount, the Apple AirPods Max are far from cheap. If you don’t mind paying the premium, you’ll be treated to an amazing experience. And at today’s discounted $449 cost, it is a more palatable purchase. It’s actually the second-best price we’ve seen on the Apple AirPods Max. The record-low price was $329, and it was only available for a hot second.

These headphones compete only with the best of the best. They offer exceptional audio quality and outstanding ANC performance. There is more to the Apple AirPods Max than excellent sound quality, though. You get the whole enchilada here.

The design is among the nicest around. It offers a clean, metallic construction that looks and feels great. It’s an iconic look Apple is now known for. The large pads are super comfortable, too, making these an excellent option for long listening sessions or work.

There are plenty of extra features here, but you must keep in mind that many of them are Apple-exclusive. In fact, you probably shouldn’t use these headphones if you don’t actually own Apple devices. These capabilities include auto-pausing when you remove or put the headphones on, automatic device switching, gesture controls, and Siri access.

If you care about battery life, these can run for about 21 hours on a full charge, according to the standardized tests from our sister site SoundGuys.com.

If we had to complain about anything regarding the Apple AirPods Max, it would be the price. That is a little better today, though. Go catch this deal while you can!

