Save $69.01 on the Apple AirPods Max, the best headphones for iPhone users

We just covered a deal on the Sony WH-1000XM6, the best overall headphones around. That said, Apple users are usually better off with the Apple AirPods Max. They are also on sale, and the discount is much better, saving you $69.01 and bringing the price down to $479.99. Buy the Apple AirPods Max for $479.99 ($69.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions, except Purple, which is currently unavailable directly from Amazon. This means you can get the AirPods Max at just $479.99 in Midnight, Starlight, Blue, and Orange. Also, this is the newer USB-C model.

Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) A spectacular pair of headphones with best-in-class ANC The AirPods Max wireless headphones offer best-in-class noise canceling with twenty hours of battery life. They provide excellent frequency response and great audio features. See price at Amazon Save $69.01

Even on sale, the Apple AirPods Max are far from cheap. If you don’t mind paying the premium, though, these are exceptional headphones that Apple users will absolutely love. After all, our audio experts at SoundGuys.com list them as the best option for iPhone users in their list of the best headphones.

The Apple AirPods Max compete only with the highest-end consumer headphones around. These come with exceptional audio quality and outstanding ANC performance.

Additionally, the design is among the nicest. The clean, metallic construction looks and feels fantastic. We also found the large earcups very large and comfortable, which is nice for long listening sessions.

Of course, these are super high-end cans, and come with all the great features you can think of. Just keep in mind some of them are Apple-exclusive capabilities, such as auto-pausing, auto device switching, certain gestures, and Siri support. You can use them with non-Apple devices via Bluetooth, but most of the main features won’t be available.

In terms of battery life, these do decently, but not amazingly. Our friends at SoundGuys.com ran them through their standardized tests and got about 21 hours per charge. This is actually better than the 20 hours that Apple promises, though, which was a pleasant surprise.

Our only real complaint about the Apple AirPods Max is the price, which is better today, thanks to this offer. Go catch this deal while you can!

