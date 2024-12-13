Hot deal: Apple AirPods Max drop to record-low price!

Adam Molina / Android Authority

There are plenty of great high-end headphones available, but if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem, you’ll likely be better off with the Apple AirPods Max. These are actually excellent headphones, but they are also costly at $549.99. If you’re like me, you’d rather not spend too much on headphones. Today is your lucky day! The Apple AirPods Max are on sale, dropping to a new record-low price of $379.99. That’s $170 in savings! Get the Apple AirPods Max for just $379.99

This deal is available from Best Buy. It’s also available from Amazon, but only for the Silver model; the rest are either out of stock or more expensive. At Best Buy, you can pick between all available colors and get the same $379.99 price. Note that this is the model with the Lighting connector.

Apple AirPods Max (Lightning) Apple AirPods Max (Lightning) A spectacular pair of headphones with best-in-class ANC The AirPods Max wireless headphones offer best-in-class noise canceling with twenty hours of battery life. They provide excellent frequency response and great audio features. See price at Best Buy Save $170.00

We’ve actually seen the Apple AirPods Max headphones drop to this price point before, but the deal always came with a caveat. On Cyber Monday, the deal applied only to the Black version. Just yesterday, Best Buy had this offer available, but only for My Best Buy paid subscribers. This is the first time we see the AitPods Max at $379.99 with no limitations. You can pick any color, and anyone can buy them.

At $379.99, the Apple AirPods Max are arguably still expensive, but at least they are more in line with other high-end headphones. Regardless, if you don’t mind paying the Apple tax, these headphones are quite impressive. The experts at our sister site, Sound Guys, gave the Apple AirPods Max a stellar review. These are nothing short of amazing, and they compete only with the best in the industry.

Looks matter, and the AirPods Max are very nicely designed. They are also durable and very comfortable. These sport a solid metal construction and a clean, minimalist look, much like other Apple products. The earpads are large, making them a good fit for all ear sizes.

In terms of sound quality, you’ll be getting outstanding audio with these, as well as impressive ANC performance. We also found battery life to be pretty good. We were able to make them last over 21 hours during our tests, surpassing Apple’s 20-hour advertised battery life.

Of course, there are also plenty of features to enjoy here. There’s something to keep in mind, though: the main ones are exclusive to Apple products. This is why we mostly recommend these to people using iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. Features like Siri support, auto-pausing, and automatic device switching will only work with these. If you can take advantage of them, they work like a dream.

You’ll have to use a Lightning connection with this one. The USB-C model is also discounted right now, but only by $20. They are $529.99. While I am adamant about making the move to USB-C for all my products, I think I wouldn’t mind keeping a Lightning cable around if it’s saving me this much. It’s also worth noting there are no differences between both models, besides the charging port.

If you’re trying to catch this record-low price on the Apple AirPods Max, our best advice is that you buy them as soon as possible. These all-time low prices don’t usually last very long.

