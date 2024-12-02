Apple AirPods Max drop to new record-low price thanks to Cyber Monday!

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

As much as we love Android around here, we can’t deny there are some benefits to Apple’s iOS, and we know many of you are rocking iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. If you find yourself in the Apple ecosystem, you’ll want to take a look at this deal. The Apple AirPods Max with a Lightning connection have dropped to the lowest price we’ve ever seen them go for. You can get them for just $379.99, which is a $170 discount on the retail price. Get the Apple AirPods Max (Lightning) for just $379.99!

This offer is available only from Best Buy, and it is a Cyber Monday deal. This means you can only get this discount today, until 10 PM Pacific. Also, keep in mind only the Space Gray color version is $379.99. All other color models are $399.99.

Again, this is the lowest price we’ve seen the Apple AirPods Max go for in new condition. This is a great deal, considering they are also the best Apple headphones you can buy right now. They are nothing short of Amazing.

Love it or hate it, Apple knows how to make a great-looking and nicely-constructed product. We love the AirPods Max design, which undoubtedly follows Apple’s usual look. They are made of metal and have a very clean, minimalist look. These look gorgeous, and they also happen to be very comfortable, thanks to the generous padding in the headband and earcups.

Sound quality and ANC performance are also outstanding. These headphones compete against the best in the industry in both departments. Battery life is also pretty nice at about 21 hours per full charge.

The only downside is that they work best with Apple products. Android users should consider other options in our list of the best headphones. This is because many features are Apple-exclusive. That said, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will love features like auto-pausing, auto-switching across devices, full touch gesture support, and direct access to Siri. Of course, there’s no access to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa here.

Again, this is a Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy, and it ends tonight at 10 PM Pacific. You’ll want to act quickly if you’re going to take advantage of the best Apple AirPods Max deal we’ve seen so far.

Extra deal: Apple AirPods Max with USB-C are also discounted

Almost all products are on sale right now, and the newer Apple AirPods Max with USB-C are no exception. The only difference is that the discount isn’t as substantial with the newer cans. You can get these for $499.99, which is a $49.01 discount.

I prefer the idea of sticking to USB-C, as it makes my life easier. All my devices now use USB-C. That said, I can see the lure in going with the Lightning model. They are heavily discounted right now, and port aside, the newer version doesn’t really offer any upgrades. I certainly wouldn’t mind keeping a Lightning cable around to save $120!

Either way, the current discount is still a nice little treat if you want the USB-C version of the AirPods Max.

