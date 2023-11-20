AirPods start at just $79.99 as Black Friday sends prices tumbling

Lily Katz / Android Authority

We used to get a few early deals ahead of Black Friday, but it’s now the exception if brands wait for the day itself to launch their sales. Apple certainly isn’t holding back, with all models of the AirPods getting significant discounts ahead of Black Friday.

Fans of buds over cans will be keen on the traditional AirPod deals, with the 2nd gen Apple AirPods slashed to just $79.99 right now. Originally selling for $160 but still setting you back around $130 just days ago, this markdown takes the highly rated buds to within $1 of their all-time lowest price. And to give you an idea of how rare such an offer is, that record-low price was set during the Black Friday period last year. If you’d prefer the latest 3rd gen AirPods, that model is available for $139.99 — the joint lowest price ever.

Those working with a bigger budget may be more drawn to the big price drops on the 2nd gen AirPods Pro, which have never been cheaper at $189.99 ($59 off), or the $100 discount on the flagship headphones, the Apple Airpods Max. These luxurious headphones are available for $449.99 right now.

Is Apple planning any further cuts on this high-end audio hardware? You could wait and see. Our guess is that this is as good as the AirPods Black Friday deals are going to get, and delaying may leave others to snaffle up the stock. We’ll be sure to keep you updated if we see prices falling further. You can also find a bunch of accessories for your AirPods on sale if you hit the button below.

